Great help from Napa County Election Division

Thank you so much to Jennie Keener and the Napa County Election Division for helping me make sure my primary vote was counted. I am an overseas voter, so when I called on March 2 to make sure my ballot had been received and found that it had not been, I panicked.
The mail system in Spain is not always reliable, but I had hoped for the best. Luckily, the staff that I spoke to were professional and friendly, and explained how to fax a second ballot in.
Sophia Cole
Napa