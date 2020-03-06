Great help from Napa County Election Division

Thank you so much to Jennie Keener and the Napa County Election Division for helping me make sure my primary vote was counted. I am an overseas voter, so when I called on March 2 to make sure my ballot had been received and found that it had not been, I panicked.

The mail system in Spain is not always reliable, but I had hoped for the best. Luckily, the staff that I spoke to were professional and friendly, and explained how to fax a second ballot in.

Sophia Cole

Napa

