My husband and I are retired and often visit the Napa Valley from Gilroy. Our visits are varied and pleasant. On our visit recently, however, we had an unfortunate happening. Upon making a turn at one of the busier roads, we hit a deep chuckhole that not only immediately blew out a tire, but also damaged the rim of that wheel.
While I was trying unsuccessfully to call AAA, my husband took out the donut tire and tools to change the flat. In years gone by, this would not have been a big issue. But my husband is now disabled and and finds getting on his knees to change a tire almost impossible.
Here is the reason we are writing to you. Mike Mealey from Imboden Pump happened by as we were on the side of the road, turned around and came back to help us. With a smile and many words of encouragement, he not only changed our tire, but he also took a picture of the ‘deceased tire’ and contacted a friend, Kevin D’Adamo from B&G Tire, to assist us with a replacement. Mike’s words were, “Kevin will take care of you.”
A half hour before closing, we pulled into B&G Tire. True to Mike’s words, Kevin immediately dropped everything to help us. He contacted a supplier in Stockton who would be able to send over a replacement wheel the following day. Kevin assured us he would have our car serviceable by the time we checked out of our hotel the next morning to drive back to Gilroy.
As promised, Kevin and his most capable young staff members, completed the repairs, putting us ahead of a shop full of customers. By mid-afternoon, my husband and I were on the road to home.
We can’t thank Mike (Imboden Pump) and Kevin (B&G Tire) enough for their kind care. Napa is fortunate to have these two businesses in the community.
Glenn and Christel Morley
Gilroy