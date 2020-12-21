Great photo spread from Tim Carl

In this time of so much confusion and dread, it is so important to keep together and have a feeling of sense and stability. A primary way for me is the daily news from our wonderful local Napa Valley Register and I want to thank all of the staff who contribute so much to keeping us connected and informed.
A special thank you to Tim Carl for his amazing "A year in photos" in the Wednesday, Dec. 17 edition.
It had to be extremely difficult to choose from his 32,000 pictures and to capture in them the poignancy of the drama surrounding them. He not only succeeded but in his descriptive narrative, he was able to tell the whole story of each scene and bring each memory full circle. It reminds me of the 1916 poem by William Butler Yeats when he described the aftermath of the Easter Rising and wrote: "All changed, changed utterly. A terrible Beauty is born."
That beauty is evident in Tim's narrative when he writes about the "resiliency of nature and adaptability, generosity and tenacity of the people."
Any of us who have lived here in this beautiful valley and witnessed the ominous red skies and smoke, seen the courage of the first responders and the generosity of volunteers and neighbors can certainly agree. Now, in the time of the COVID, we are getting ready for the first glimmer of hope through the inoculations of the vaccine and wait in anticipation for its effects on the population.
We pray for a return to normalcy and restoration of closed businesses and resumed education of our children and an end to the grieving and loss that has devastated our country and world.
Peace and well being to all.
Teresa Cahill
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!