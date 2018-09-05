I wish to thank all the great people who came to hear Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient Yves Dushime talk about his gift of a shoebox and how it affected his life as well as his family. What a great experience it was to hear his story.
We heard it firsthand what a pack of pencils and a toothbrush means to someone who did not have these things.
If you could not make the event and would like to experience Yves' story, go to our website, Napavalleychurch.org, go to, Sermons then select Christmas Child and you will be able to watch his presentation.
It may give you the urge to pack a shoebox, and if you do, the drop-off period is Nov. 12-19, from 2-4 p.m. daily at Napa Valley Community Church, 4149 Linda Vista Ave. Napa.
Please call if you have questions -- (707) 259-1373 -- or email sjburroughs1@yahoo.com.
Shirley Fore
Napa