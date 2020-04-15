Great recognition for student athlete

Excellent article on Lizbet Escobedo ("2019-20 All-County Girls Soccer Superlatives," April 11)

Congratulations to her for the hard work she must have done to develop her talent.

Congratulations, too, to Coaches Particelli and Cruz for recognizing and nurturing her talent, and to the selection committee for looking beyond the statistics to recognize this exceptional young lady.

Stories like this one keep me a faithful Register subscriber.

Robert Yeend

Napa

