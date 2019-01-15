Kudos to the Register for its special December inclusion of extensive and informative articles and pictures relating to the upcoming 50th anniversary of landing a man on the moon.
While that period in our country's history had more than its own share of unsettling national events, the uplifting chronicle of how our country worked together to accomplish this monumental task stands in stark contrast to the petty political infighting that dominates the news today.
I had the great privilege of briefly meeting both Alan Shepard and Neil Armstrong when I was president of the Napa Boys and Girls Club at the time famous Hollywood director David Wolper was raising money for the current Pueblo Street clubhouse via a celebrity golf tournament.
While there were many Hollywood and sports personalities involved in that event (Clint Eastwood and Joe DiMaggio among them), the presence of Shepard and Armstrong was particularly memorable for me.
Steve Orndorf
Napa