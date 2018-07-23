On our drive from Seattle to Prescott, Arizona,we stopped at your Subway in Napa. When we got to our next stop, I discovered I didn't have my purse. I called the store and talked with "Max."
He informed he had found it. Tired, hot and crabby we didn't want to add another 6 hours to our long day. He nicely said he would send it to me. Indeed, we did receive it and wanted to reimburse him for the postage. He refused. Great service from a nice young man. He deserves an "attaboy. "
Alta Keim
Prescott, Arizona