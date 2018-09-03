In Lynne Champlin's column "A Pacific pilgrimage, a tribute to those who served 1939-1945" (Aug. 27), she described the school that held the crew of the USS Grenadier. In the photo, my grandfather, Carl O. Quartername, is the third name from the bottom.
I've been to this school and touched this wall. It was a surreal experience to visit the spot that he became a POW. He spent two years as a POW at camps in Penang, Sinagapore, and Japan. He was liberated from a camp that performed labor at a copper mine at the end of the war.
I have the diary he kept during his time as a POW. It contains an extensive list of servicemen that he was held captive with. The names in his diary include the entire crew of the Grenadier, captives from other ships and submarines and most notably - Louis Zamperini. Lynne - thank you for sharing the story.
Duane Stofan
Portland