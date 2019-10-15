My granddaughters had the opportunity to go to the Master Gardeners Fall Faire on Oct. 5. We had such a good time. Those Master Gardeners know their stuff, and they made it fun to learn from them.
There was everything from lasagna soil building, how to grow oyster mushrooms, dying fabric from flower petals, how to make flower garlands, how to plant bulbs, how to grow trees successfully with invitations to go on guided tree walks at Fuller Park and so much more.
The scarecrows looked they were fun to make and there was one for every interest. There was even a goat from Connolly Ranch. We certainly plan to go again next year.
Sue Hepple
Napa