Greatest customer service

When I learned that Papyrus was going out of business, I was heartbroken for numerous reasons.

First and foremost, it is salt in the wound after the closing of so many other beloved businesses like Compadres, Red Hen, Vallergas, and Napa Valley Traditions.

Secondly, my most very favorite type of store to shop at is a card store, and I continue to see how they are quickly becoming extinct.

Most of all, I will no longer receive the amazing and genuine service of the Papyrus employee, Richard Banuelos. My visits were not frequent, since I spend too much money there every time I go, but Richard would greet me like I was a long-lost friend every time I walked through the door.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Richard is overjoyed to help answer any question that his customers had and his genuine demeanor makes you feel at home. Those who read this letter that have been taken care of by Richard will be able to identify with what I am describing.

It is as rare as the Hope Diamond to find a person who can make you feel special when you do not even know them. A person who has the desire to make you happy without anything being in it for them.