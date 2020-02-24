Greatest customer service

When I learned that Papyrus was going out of business, I was heartbroken for numerous reasons.
First and foremost, it is salt in the wound after the closing of so many other beloved businesses like Compadres, Red Hen, Vallergas, and Napa Valley Traditions.
Secondly, my most very favorite type of store to shop at is a card store, and I continue to see how they are quickly becoming extinct.
Most of all, I will no longer receive the amazing and genuine service of the Papyrus employee, Richard Banuelos. My visits were not frequent, since I spend too much money there every time I go, but Richard would greet me like I was a long-lost friend every time I walked through the door.
Richard is overjoyed to help answer any question that his customers had and his genuine demeanor makes you feel at home. Those who read this letter that have been taken care of by Richard will be able to identify with what I am describing.
It is as rare as the Hope Diamond to find a person who can make you feel special when you do not even know them. A person who has the desire to make you happy without anything being in it for them.
In closing, the art of service is something I do not see much of these days, and I want to thank Richard on behalf of each customer you've ever made smile during your years of working at Papyrus.
Christine Zajac
Napa