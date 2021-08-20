Greedy developers stealing our homes

I have to address two articles written in the Napa Valley Register recently. I have to “blow off steam.” I have been a resident of Napa for 44 years and have had a love affair with Napa since I moved here. I am deeply proud of this community.

Like others, I have seen many changes and many losses of many wonderful establishments, one being the Nunn’s Cheese Barn. I ate there often in the 1980s, and it was such a magical place run by a decades-long Napa family, the Nunns. The article written on July 13 about the “Trower House” had my blood boiling. Yes, it is a much-needed improvement to our community to offer seven housing units to those desperate to live here. I applaud that. However, at the cost of literally stealing a home that was taken from the Nunn’s family, who have been here for decades, bought by investors from Orange County is appalling. To add insult to injury, you call that preserving Napa’s history? Really?