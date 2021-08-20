Greedy developers stealing our homes

I have to address two articles written in the Napa Valley Register recently. I have to “blow off steam.” I have been a resident of Napa for 44 years and have had a love affair with Napa since I moved here. I am deeply proud of this community.
Like others, I have seen many changes and many losses of many wonderful establishments, one being the Nunn’s Cheese Barn. I ate there often in the 1980s, and it was such a magical place run by a decades-long Napa family, the Nunns. The article written on July 13 about the “Trower House” had my blood boiling. Yes, it is a much-needed improvement to our community to offer seven housing units to those desperate to live here. I applaud that. However, at the cost of literally stealing a home that was taken from the Nunn’s family, who have been here for decades, bought by investors from Orange County is appalling. To add insult to injury, you call that preserving Napa’s history? Really?
Another Development issue that I also find very disturbing is the use of the “Eminent Domain” process to obtain the property from the Reid family. On Aug. 14, Paul Reiser wrote an eloquent Letter to the Editor to the Register outlining the out-of-reach multiple million-dollar-plus homes in Napa County. He described the intent from the developer to build 12 more million dollar plus homes, noting also all the costs of homes recently listed for sale.
Like Paul Reiser said, building million-dollar homes is not in the definition of the intended and legal meaning of Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is a sacred responsibility and must be allocated to the government to appropriate land for the public need. Greedy, greedy, greedy.
I applaud Paul for taking a stand to advocate for long-time devoted Napans such as the Reids. And, I won’t even get started on the detrimental Pacaso properties trying to overtake a lot of us.
We need more advocates, especially from our local government officials, to preserve our history and to support those who legally have home and property ownership. Where are you, our officials?
Denise Bleuel
Napa