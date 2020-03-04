Green burial is available right now

Thank you for publishing the Sacramento Bee article "Back to the earth: Human composting could become legal in California" (Feb. 26).
Good news for eco-conscious Californians as the article states: “With climate change and sea-level rise as very real threats to our environment, [human composting] is an alternative method of final disposition that won’t contribute emissions into our atmosphere.”
While the term “human composting” may sound a little creepy and if you’re of a certain age, could bring up bad memories of the 1970s movie "Soylent Green," it’s already legal in Washington state, and as the article further points out: “…will provide an additional option for California residents that is more environmentally-friendly and gives them another choice for burial.’”
"Natural organic reduction”, the more user-friendly term for human composting, is a process conceived of by Katrina Spade, and is being brought into reality at the first 'Recompose' (www.recompose.life) facility planned to open in Seattle in 2021. The concept was designed for cities or environments where cemetery land is scarce or expensive, as an urban-focused environmentally friendly alternative to conventional burial and cremation.
All good and true, and who doesn’t want options? So please do keep your eye out for the bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia and support it. I am.
But did you know there is already an environmentally-friendly final disposition option available to the Napa Valley community right here, right now, which like human composting “is greener than conventional burial or cremation, and for each person who chooses it over those options, saves the equivalent of one metric ton of carbon from entering the environment.”
It’s called “green burial” and is currently available at Cayetano Natural Burial Ground located in the green burial section of Tulocay Cemetery on Coombsville Road.
So what is green burial? Simply put: an unembalmed body is placed in a biodegradable container and buried directly into the ground where it can naturally decompose. That’s it. Katrina modeled the natural organic reduction process on green burial, adapting it for use in urban areas.
Lucky for us, we live in Napa County where green burial in a cemetery like Cayetano Natural Burial Ground is a very viable eco-friendly final disposition option. Particularly if you live (or more aptly, die) close to a green cemetery. Fewer emissions transporting the body (even the container), no formaldehyde, no lead or concrete vaults.
Human composting is a great urban alternative to conventional burial or cremation. And so is green burial at Tulocay’s Cayetano Natural Burial Ground.
Anne Jungerman
Napa