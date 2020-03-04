Green burial is available right now

All good and true, and who doesn’t want options? So please do keep your eye out for the bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia and support it. I am.

But did you know there is already an environmentally-friendly final disposition option available to the Napa Valley community right here, right now, which like human composting “is greener than conventional burial or cremation, and for each person who chooses it over those options, saves the equivalent of one metric ton of carbon from entering the environment.”

It’s called “green burial” and is currently available at Cayetano Natural Burial Ground located in the green burial section of Tulocay Cemetery on Coombsville Road.

So what is green burial? Simply put: an unembalmed body is placed in a biodegradable container and buried directly into the ground where it can naturally decompose. That’s it. Katrina modeled the natural organic reduction process on green burial, adapting it for use in urban areas.

Lucky for us, we live in Napa County where green burial in a cemetery like Cayetano Natural Burial Ground is a very viable eco-friendly final disposition option. Particularly if you live (or more aptly, die) close to a green cemetery. Fewer emissions transporting the body (even the container), no formaldehyde, no lead or concrete vaults.