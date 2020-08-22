Green for everyone, not a few

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Napa City Council and Planning Commission: There is not a single thing about the proposed rezoning of Timberhill and West Browns Valley that promotes any laudable purpose for the community of Napa that you serve.

Will the rezoning address the need for affordable housing for working families in the Valley? No.

Will the rezoning promote the environment and the natural resources that make our Valley special? No.

Will the rezoning enhance the unique character of the Valley that makes it an attractive destination spot? No.

Will the rezoning help revitalize Downtown Napa or the business corridors, as more recent rezoning endeavors have? No.