Green for everyone, not a few

To the Napa City Council and Planning Commission: There is not a single thing about the proposed rezoning of Timberhill and West Browns Valley that promotes any laudable purpose for the community of Napa that you serve.

Will the rezoning address the need for affordable housing for working families in the Valley? No.

Will the rezoning promote the environment and the natural resources that make our Valley special? No.

Will the rezoning enhance the unique character of the Valley that makes it an attractive destination spot? No.

Will the rezoning help revitalize Downtown Napa or the business corridors, as more recent rezoning endeavors have? No.

Will the rezoning of a dry, steep landscape in a high-fire zone near active fault lines be secure from dangerous and costly future problems? No.

Will additional housing in West Browns Valley improve the existing traffic congestion on Browns Valley Road? No.

"No" seems to be the only right answer for this proposal.

The only purpose the proposed rezoning serves is to exchange more of the precious green of the land that frames and shapes the character of our Valley with the precious green that will line the pockets of a few real estate developers.

The vast majority of the constituents you serve don't want it. The neighborhood certainly doesn't want it. Mother Nature doesn't want it.

"No" is absolutely the only right answer for this proposal.

Jess Raphael

Napa

