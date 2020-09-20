I look out my window everything is green the grasses, the trees, as far as I can see
Why aren't we green? Everyone should be so we could match not feel left-out
I watch the cats they walk the fence to the big green tree at the end
they meet there to plan their day, what's new? what's old? they gossip; tell lies
in the evening they march back to their own yards to have a cup of milk or a gin-and-tonic
if you question what life is about, ask the cats. They may or may not tell you they have many secrets
they have been here longer than we have without an "I" phone or a computer
they are not green; they are all colors like us. Beautiful. Didn't anyone tell you?
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa
