× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I look out my window everything is green the grasses, the trees, as far as I can see

Why aren't we green? Everyone should be so we could match not feel left-out

I watch the cats they walk the fence to the big green tree at the end

they meet there to plan their day, what's new? what's old? they gossip; tell lies

in the evening they march back to their own yards to have a cup of milk or a gin-and-tonic

if you question what life is about, ask the cats. They may or may not tell you they have many secrets

they have been here longer than we have without an "I" phone or a computer

they are not green; they are all colors like us. Beautiful. Didn't anyone tell you?

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa