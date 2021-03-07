Grieving in a time of COVID

My mother, Joan Murphy, did not die of COVID, but she died on April 7, 2020, during the early days of the pandemic. Here is my story of our family’s grieving during COVID.
In February 2020, we knew Mom was in her final days of her long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Actually, they had told us that Mom would probably pass in November — in fact, we even gave her an early birthday party. But she was a fighter and had no intention of dying then.
We visited her nearly every day, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren often in tow throughout the Christmas holidays and into the New Year. Then, suddenly in late February, the early signs of the world-wide pandemic appeared in Napa.
I remember getting that awful call from her care home that visitation was suspended. The home care staff was caring and concerned and tried to help with online FaceTime calls. However, in the late stages of Alzheimer’s, my mother had little ability to speak nor understand that we were trying to talk with her virtually. The home care aids assured us that Mom touched the screen with some sense of recognition when we were on FaceTime. But that was hardly the same as holding her hand and talking, singing, or praying with her.
At the beginning of April, Hospice declared that she was near death and we could come to visit Mom if we were masked and no more than one or two in her room. They were just beginning to learn about COVID also, and the ravages on care homes had not yet started. I remember being frightened to visit. We did not have masks yet and had to scramble to try to find some. The paper ones provided hardly seemed suitable.
My daughter-in-law’s sweet mother quickly assembled masks for Marc and me. (She was a retired nurse, so we felt that she knew what she was doing). Then, when finally allowed back into the care home, I could see that Mom’s spirit was very deflated. She didn’t really recognize us and could barely speak or walk. She refused food. We knew these were her final days.
We played Irish music and prayed the rosary — her favorite prayer with her. But mostly, we just tried to make sure that she was not alone, rotating visitation among siblings. We wanted to be with Mom, but we also worried about the little-understood pandemic. Not all of my brothers were on board with masking or social distancing, yet. It was hard, but lovingly my brothers acquiesced to my crazy and masked up.
My sister and I were together with Mom at the moment of her passing. My brave mother, who had led an incredible life, passed gently — eyes lifted to Heaven. She had raised eight children, cared for a sick husband in his later years, had a full-time and successful late-life career, and was highly involved with her church and community, always showing care and concern for the most vulnerable.
We loved her and knew that she loved us. We cried and prayed and called the brothers. Because it was still in the early days of COVID, the care home let us briefly mourn in her room. My heart breaks for families who were later not allowed that privilege.
Then, we hit the Now What? question. We knew of Mom’s pre-COVID desires. The plan had been: we would have a rosary, which would have included many of her loving friends and parishioners from St John’s and St Apollinaris parishes in Napa. Her active involvement in church ministries and Mass attendance meant that there were many caring friends.
A Catholic Mass, attended by hundreds of Murphy family and friends and celebrated by our dear Fr. Pat, was to follow. Then, the burial of ashes at Tulocay Cemetery near my father and brothers. H
However, none of these plans, which had been carefully developed with Mom’s dear friends at Claffey & Rota, played out.
But the Murphy Family would not be denied our celebration of Mom’s wonderful life. After a long sibling call, it was decided to turn the celebration over to Mother Murphys’ next generation. Jason and Michael, two of her grandsons, were already quite familiar with Zoom and other technologies that we could use to “see” other family members. All 40 or so family members were asked to send pictures. Jason and Michael assembled a PowerPoint picture celebration of Mom’s Life.
Using a now-infamous family spreadsheet, emails went out, and all were invited to join us for her “tea.” Mom and Dad were great tea drinkers, and the idea (and the actual beverage) warmed our hearts. We knew Mom would love for us to share her story. The stage was set.
On Easter Sunday, St. Apollinaris was live on Facebook. All, including Mom’s sisters from New England, could “attend” the Mass virtually — and we prayed for Mom, by name, in the prayers of the faithful. It wasn’t perfect — but it was meaningful.
Then the Grands stepped in. Murphy family members joined into the Zoom call — several of the older generation huddling with their children who knew how to use this then-foreign technology.
Her tech-star Grands shared Mom’s video montage—that culminated with Mom’s triumphant flag waving atop a float during a downtown Napa Fourth of July parade. We siblings then Zoom-shared our stories of growing up in the large Murphy household, and the two following generations shared their warm memories of grandma and great-grandma. It was a wonderful tribute to her life, and Mom would have loved it.
But, now, we are back to the Now What question. It’s been almost a year since Mom passed. Her ashes are safely stored on a shelf next to the urn that had held my father. The ashes have not been buried or scattered, and there are no markings at Tulocay. Fr. Pat is willing and able to gather the family in a Mass celebration. But, only a few of us have been vaccinated, and there is still a risk.
We have had to grieve alone in our family bubbles, at times Zooming with various family and friends, but it’s inherently limited. It has been almost a year since her passing. What can we do now?
We are still trying to figure that out. But, in the meantime, we have faith that Mom is in Heaven with our brothers, James and Bill, and my Dad. Rest in Peace, Mom. We love you and miss you.
