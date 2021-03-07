Grieving in a time of COVID

My mother, Joan Murphy, did not die of COVID, but she died on April 7, 2020, during the early days of the pandemic. Here is my story of our family’s grieving during COVID.

In February 2020, we knew Mom was in her final days of her long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Actually, they had told us that Mom would probably pass in November — in fact, we even gave her an early birthday party. But she was a fighter and had no intention of dying then.

We visited her nearly every day, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren often in tow throughout the Christmas holidays and into the New Year. Then, suddenly in late February, the early signs of the world-wide pandemic appeared in Napa.

I remember getting that awful call from her care home that visitation was suspended. The home care staff was caring and concerned and tried to help with online FaceTime calls. However, in the late stages of Alzheimer’s, my mother had little ability to speak nor understand that we were trying to talk with her virtually. The home care aids assured us that Mom touched the screen with some sense of recognition when we were on FaceTime. But that was hardly the same as holding her hand and talking, singing, or praying with her.