Grim observations … hoc est bellum! 2020: The year of the Great Coronavirus Pandemic.

The New York Department Health identifies polio as: “…a viral disease which may affect the spinal cord causing muscle weakness and paralysis. The polio virus enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person. Polio is more common in infants and young children and occurs under conditions of poor hygiene. Paralysis is more common and more severe when infection occurs in older individuals.”

As bad as the polio epidemic was, it was nowhere near what we are experiencing today with COVID-19. If the mayor of my town had said “Wear masks, wash your hand frequently, and stay six feet apart, and stay home if you can,” that would have been done without question.

People today are whining over restrictions; the governor is being sued for doing his job by trying to provide safety in accordance to science. Science eradicated polio, smallpox, and many other diseases. The president denies the science and some people listen because he says what they want to hear.

The states, towns and cities that have not listened are now leading the country in the spread of COVID-19 cases, and subsequent deaths.

Alas, Napa seems bent on doing the same thing.