Grim observations … hoc est bellum! 2020: The year of the Great Coronavirus Pandemic.

As I sit home writing this, there are a confirmed 3,370,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., plus an addition 60,719 today.
As I sit home writing this, there are a confirmed 137,000 deaths from COVID-19, plus 482 more today.
As I sit home writing this, there are 335,000 confirmed cases in California.
As I sit home writing this, there are 7,076 confirmed COVID-9 deaths in California.
As I sit home writing this, there’re 518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Napa County.
As I sit home writing this, there are four confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Napa County.
As I sit home writing this, I am recalling that today, (07/13/2020) I made a necessary trip to my bank across town. I live on East Imola and make the trip via Shurtleff to Coombsville Road, to Silverado Trail to Trancas and then west to my bank. During this trip past Philips School and Tulocay Cemetery I saw dozens of people, some alone or in couples, some in groups.
None of these folks wore masks.
Noticing drivers passing me in either direction, only four or five wore masks.
My bank requires masks to enter, and employees were wearing masks.
On the way home, I chose to drive through down town. Maybe 30-35% masked. The rest, not so much.
On any given day out in the community, it frequently seems like there is no pandemic at all. Frequently, face masks are not visible at all, and social distancing is but a definition rather than a safety rule or guideline applicable to a world-wide pandemic.
As progressive as California is as a state, and Napa is as a large small town, the bulk of the visible public on any given day or evening, appears without masks and hobnobbing mere inches apart amongst family and friends.
I saw this just today driving through town. The Napa Valley Register is doing a good job of chronicling the statistics and warnings … but the Register’s paid circulation is as low today as it has been in probably 50 years. Most subscribers are likely older people like myself who grew up reading and trusting newspapers, a trust that has eroded thanks to the ubiquitous internet which does not have to support, as a newspaper does, it’s claims.
The president of the United States has. not helped by calling the news media the Enemy of the People, a phrase uttered by dictators, autocrats, and despots against any perceived enemy … if the shoe fits.
But that’s a different issue.
A pandemic is capable of causing a major shift in world-wide economics, civil rights, political realignment … and millions of deaths. Anyone 65-plus will remember the stark fear the spread of Poliomyelitis, aka infantile paralysis, aka polio engendered.
The New York Department Health identifies polio as: “…a viral disease which may affect the spinal cord causing muscle weakness and paralysis. The polio virus enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person. Polio is more common in infants and young children and occurs under conditions of poor hygiene. Paralysis is more common and more severe when infection occurs in older individuals.”
As bad as the polio epidemic was, it was nowhere near what we are experiencing today with COVID-19. If the mayor of my town had said “Wear masks, wash your hand frequently, and stay six feet apart, and stay home if you can,” that would have been done without question.
People today are whining over restrictions; the governor is being sued for doing his job by trying to provide safety in accordance to science. Science eradicated polio, smallpox, and many other diseases. The president denies the science and some people listen because he says what they want to hear.
The states, towns and cities that have not listened are now leading the country in the spread of COVID-19 cases, and subsequent deaths.
Alas, Napa seems bent on doing the same thing.
Hoc est bellum! This is war. If we do not unite in common cause, this pandemic is going to devastate the country in a way that no previous disease or war has done outside of the Civil War … which is still being fought.
I am scared. Climate Change has all but been forgotten, but it’s still happening. The government is actually trying to undermine the Constitution, and P45 favors Russia over the Constitution. Medical experts are being ignored by millions who should know better.
I’m afraid because so many of my fellow Napans seem oblivious to the risk they pose to others by finding it unnecessary to abide by safety protocols.
Richard Bruns
Napa
