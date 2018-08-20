Several readers have commented that they question the appropriateness of choosing a grizzly bear as the new Napa High School mascot, complaining a lack of connection to the Napa Valley. They couldn't be more wrong.
George Yount reported in the 1830s that grizzly bears were everywhere in the valley and that he personally had killed as many as five or six in a single day. Grizzlies were such a common sight in the valley that when American insurgents rode from here to Sonoma in 1846, to liberate Northern California from Mexico, they brought with them a homemade flag with a picture of a grizzly on it.
This, of course, has come to be known as the Bear Flag Revolt and a version of that flag has been our state flag since 1911.
I can understand the fondness that former Napa High students have for the Indian mascot of their school days. But I can think of no more appropriate symbol than the grizzly for future Napa Valley High students to take pride in going forward.
Richard Aldrich
Napa