Growing resilience

If there is one word that we have had to embrace as individuals, as a community, and around the world this past year it’s "Resilience." Being resilient means overcoming obstacles by leaning in and thinking creatively, but it’s very, very hard to be resilient when faced with the magnitude of stressors we all experienced in 2020.

Of particular concern to me is the mental health and wellbeing of our children. The impact of the last year on kids’ social and emotional development worries me far more than the slowed pace of academic achievement during the pandemic.

As a garden-forward community educator, I often use plants as metaphors for life lessons. To best exemplify resilience, I look to native plants. During a recent hike at Skyline Park, I was encouraged by the regrowth of Manzanita plants that were damaged in the 2017 fires. Fire, drought, erosion, invasive species, and development are just a few of the challenges that put native plants in peril.