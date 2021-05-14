Growing resilience

If there is one word that we have had to embrace as individuals, as a community, and around the world this past year it’s "Resilience." Being resilient means overcoming obstacles by leaning in and thinking creatively, but it’s very, very hard to be resilient when faced with the magnitude of stressors we all experienced in 2020.
Of particular concern to me is the mental health and wellbeing of our children. The impact of the last year on kids’ social and emotional development worries me far more than the slowed pace of academic achievement during the pandemic.
As a garden-forward community educator, I often use plants as metaphors for life lessons. To best exemplify resilience, I look to native plants. During a recent hike at Skyline Park, I was encouraged by the regrowth of Manzanita plants that were damaged in the 2017 fires. Fire, drought, erosion, invasive species, and development are just a few of the challenges that put native plants in peril.
Thankfully, there are organizations like the California Native Plant Society (CNPS) hard at work educating about native plant conservation. The Napa Valley Chapter of CNPS maintains a propagation area and a 3-acre demonstration garden at Skyline Park. As a nonprofit leader, I am indebted to both Skyline Park and the CNPS Napa Valley Chapter for making it easy to visit with a group of kids for a safe, in-person field trip. For two hours, we explored nature, identified plants, and connected socially – activities that make humans more resilient to what life sends our way.
Just over a year ago, I couldn't envision how to provide the popular after school garden program, “Dirt Girls,” without being able to gather in person. However, being a resilient nonprofit meant figuring out how to adapt to fulfill the mission of the organization. Since February, a dozen girls have participated in virtual sessions to learn how to care for houseplants, themselves, and each other.
If you need inspiration to foster resilience, consider a visit to Skyline Park or the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden. My heartfelt thanks goes to Skyline Park personnel and the Napa Valley CNPS President, Henni Cohen, and Volunteer/Outreach Coordinator Sandie Hewitt, for their support with growing resilient youth through plant-based STEM education.
With "Dirt Girl" gratitude:
Carrie Strohl
Napa