The recent spate of horrific mass shootings around the country bring to mind this excerpt from a treasured letter that Cesar Chavez (United Farm Workers) wrote to me back in 1990:
"Kindness and compassion towards all living things is a mark of a civilized society. Conversely, cruelty, whether it is directed against human beings or against animals, is not the exclusive province of any one culture or community of people. Racism, economic deprival, dog fighting and cock fighting, bullfighting and rodeos are cut from the same fabric: violence. Only when we have become nonviolent towards all life will we have learned to live well ourselves."
Words to live by in these trying times. Note that both Chavez and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were disciples of Mohandas Gandhi, and his philosophy of non-violence.
Si, se puede.
Eric Mills, coordinator
Action for Animals
Oakland