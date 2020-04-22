Guns, butter and PPE

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is something terribly wrong with a country's health care system when its front line health care workers cope with critical shortages of protective gowns, face shields, and N95 masks by wearing garbage bags and ski googles, while "disinfecting" their used masks in their ovens at night.

We wouldn't countenance sending our soldiers to war with pitchforks and muskets, so why do we allow our health care workers to go go to battle so unarmed?

Could it be that our private, for-profit health care system's emphasis on efficiency and inventory control prevents hospitals from having proper equipment at hand in the event of pandemics?

Couple this problem with a federal government that now eschews responsibility for providing or maintaining stockpiles of emergency medical equipment, and you have a health care system that is dysfunctional in its most critical time of need.

Greg Evans

Napa