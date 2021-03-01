 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hail Napa's First Street roundabouts!

Hail Napa's First Street roundabouts!

{{featured_button_text}}

We should give a resounding shout-out to all involved in the creation of the series of roundabouts at First and Second Streets adjacent to Highway 29. These roundabouts have made an enormous improvement in traffic flow and safety in that busy intersection. No more waiting time after exiting the freeway. No more existential moments turning left onto the overpass with vehicles speeding towards you. It may take a few attempts to get comfortable with the new roundabouts but once you get the hang of it, you will appreciate how much time the roundabouts are saving us with much less risk and angst.

Greg Evans

Napa

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News