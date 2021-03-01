Hail Napa's First Street roundabouts!

We should give a resounding shout-out to all involved in the creation of the series of roundabouts at First and Second Streets adjacent to Highway 29. These roundabouts have made an enormous improvement in traffic flow and safety in that busy intersection. No more waiting time after exiting the freeway. No more existential moments turning left onto the overpass with vehicles speeding towards you. It may take a few attempts to get comfortable with the new roundabouts but once you get the hang of it, you will appreciate how much time the roundabouts are saving us with much less risk and angst.