The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to thank George Altamura and the board of directors of Hands Across The Valley for once again generously funding Napa County’s safety net food programs.
These programs provide services to the most vulnerable residents in the county. Without this funding and local support, many food and nutrition services would face severe financial hardship.
Hands Across The Valley has been supporting local food programs for over 27 years, and 100 percent of the funding from the event goes directly to services to feed low-income people. Their mission is to work toward the goal of a county without hunger.
As a result of this year’s funding event held on Aug. 31 at Charles Krug Winery, Hands Across The Valley contributed to a number of local programs with cash donations and/or food vouchers. These programs include: Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, The Table, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Cope Family Center, Napa Emergency Women’s Shelter (NEWS), Abode Services, Molly’s Angels, Puertas Abiertas, Feeding It Forward, Napa’s Operative for School Food and Napa’s Farmers Market.
This event also funded the distribution of turkey and holiday baskets for Napa County families.
The Fund a Need portion of the event raised enough money for The Table to purchase equipment, supplies and food. The Table provides over 40,000 meals a year to individuals who would otherwise go hungry.
We are grateful to Hands Across The Valley for its generosity and continued support of local food services. Thank you and Happy Holidays to George Altamura and the board of directors of Hands Across The Valley and the supporters of this event.
Drene Johnson, Executive Director
Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV)
Volunteer Coordinator for Hands Across the Valley
