As a mother, I am horrified at the conditions in the concentration camps and terrified of the callous responses by many Americans. We would not allow animals to be treated this way, and still people search for reasons to validate this torture. Seven children have died on our watch, and those are the ones we know about.
I am grateful that Rep. Mike Thompson headed down to inspect the camps and has introduced legislation to ban detaining children. I'm proud of the community members who showed up for Lights for Liberty on Friday. We can do more.
Thomas Paine wrote "These are the times that try men's souls," and those words ring true in our modern American crisis. History will judge us on our actions today. Our children and grandchildren will ask "What did you do?" What will we be able to tell them?
The cruel treatment of immigrants by ICE and Customs and Border Patrol is not just a border issue or a political one. This is a violation of human rights, and it’s all being funded by our tax dollars. It's happening on our watch and on our dime and our silence makes us complicit.
Laura Arisman
Napa