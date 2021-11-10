Happy Veterans Day - honoring veterans throughout the year

Veterans Day provides the entire country an opportunity to pay tribute and honor America’s veterans for their patriotism and service to our nation.

Originally known as Armistice Day, the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month officially became Veterans Day on June 1, 1954. It remains an important observance in commemorating those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. I’m Dell Pratt, Napa County Veterans Services Officer and I’d like to call your attention to how we strive to honor our veterans throughout the year — with service.

Perhaps the most significant challenge many veterans encounter is getting connected to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits. Part of that challenge is the fact that some who have served in the military don’t consider themselves veterans. There are still lingering misconceptions such as “I didn’t see any combat,” or “I didn’t retire from the military,” and quite often “I only did Boot Camp and served my time in the Guard.”

Each of those examples represents a veteran — eligible for VA benefits. Moreover, they represent family members eligible for benefits. Another part of the challenge is the reluctance of veterans to pursue VA benefits due to past experiences or treatment. Napa County Veterans Services helps eliminate barriers to accessing VA benefits. We honor our veterans by getting them connected - every day.

Although the list of potential VA benefits is quite extensive, there are a few that are more prevalent here in Napa County — benefits that seemingly affect our veterans the most.

The first one is Service Connected Disability Compensation. This is a tax-free monthly payment for any injury, disease, or condition related to or aggravated by active military service. The most common claim is for hearing loss and tinnitus (a ringing, buzzing, chirping, etc. in the ears) due to exposure to hazardous noises. Filing the claim not only provides the monthly payment, but it also qualifies veterans for free hearing aids and a higher priority in VA Healthcare. Other examples of disability compensation include veterans with conditions related to exposure to Agent Orange and Gulf War Burn Pits.

The second benefit is Veterans (or Survivor’s) Pension with Aid & Attendance. This is a tax-free monthly benefit for veterans or surviving spouses (meeting certain income and net worth limitations) requiring assistance with daily activities of living. Both in-home care and residential care facilities could qualify for this program.

A third frequently claimed benefit is the California Department of Veterans Affairs College Fee Waiver. This program allows eligible dependents of service-connected veterans to attend California public colleges and universities tuition-free.

With all of these programs and benefits, we assist with each block of every form and submit all required documents directly to the VA. After the claim is filed, we monitor the status and help with any subsequent claims or appeals. Our veterans have earned our service.

I thought I’d share some numbers to illustrate the tremendous impact of honoring our veterans throughout the year. In 2020, Napa County Veterans Services filed 915 new claims resulting in $4,517,710 in paid benefits. Moreover, the total amount of VA compensation and pension paid to veterans and family members due to Veterans Services was $35,413,000 in 2020. Despite the pandemic, all those numbers are unprecedented. Additionally, we filed 91 tuition fee waivers valued at $496,512 and helped 180 veterans enroll in VA Healthcare for the first time.

In closing, Napa County Veterans Services strives to be the focal point for anyone eligible or potentially eligible for veterans’ benefits. Please contact us at (707) 253-4558 or vets@napavets.com. We also have remote and virtual options available. Happy Veterans Day — let’s Honor our Veterans with Service — every day.

Dell Pratt, Napa County Veterans Services Officer

