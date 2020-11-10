Happy Veterans Day

Have you ever wondered about Veterans Day? How it started? Its purpose? Perhaps you’re even unclear on what qualifies an individual to be designated a veteran. I’m Dell Pratt, Napa County Veterans Services Officer. In addition to encouraging everyone to celebrate our veterans, I hope to clarify a few of those questions.

Veterans Day originally began as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I. Although the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, hostilities actually ceased on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 - thus the significance of Nov. 11. Oddly enough, 1918 also marked the start of the influenza pandemic — which had a profound effect on veterans returning from the war.

The original observance of Veterans Day has evolved into a celebration to honor all of America’s military veterans for their service – during war and peacetime. Basically, a veteran is a former member of the armed forces, discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable. There are exceptions, and even exceptions to the exceptions (true story). However, in a general sense, active service in the military with an appropriate discharge or release earns an individual veteran status.