Happy World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday, March 21

The World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD), March 21, is a global awareness day that has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the 3rd month was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome.

The General Assembly decided, with effect from 2012, to observe World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 each year, and invites all member states, relevant organizations of the United Nations system and other international organizations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organizations and the private sector, to observe World Down Syndrome Day in an appropriate manner, in order to raise public awareness of Down syndrome.

Every year we encourage people with Down syndrome, families, advocates, professionals and organizations to observe WDSD with their own activities. The truth is people with Down syndrome can absolutely go on to live happy and long lives. And with Down Syndrome Awareness Month every October, we can be inspired to learn more about this topic and to celebrate people born with Down syndrome.