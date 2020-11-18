Hard to believe how unresponsive the city of Napa can be

Editor's Note: The Register asked the city about the issues raised by the author. Spokesperson Jaina French sent the following response: "The City strives to minimize water loss from our distribution system and to fix main leaks as quickly as possible, but in this case we must sacrifice some water to ensure public safety. In mid-August, multiple water line breaks occurred in the Silverado Country Club area. City crews repaired them immediately to restore water service; however, a valve broke in the process and began to leak on Atlas Peak Road. Unfortunately, the valve’s location will force us to shut down the water feed from our treatment plants to the entire Silverado area to fix it. While there is a 2 million-gallon water tank that could feed the area, the City was very concerned about shutting down the line in the middle of this unprecedented wildfire season. Given that this is a very small leak, we chose to allow it to continue to avoid the potential of a significant disruption of water service to nearby customers. While we do not take water loss lightly, in this case we were faced with a risk decision and chose to ensure reliability of the water system during fire season. We will be scheduling the repair after Thanksgiving."