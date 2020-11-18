I just find it hard to believe how unresponsive the city of Napa can be, whether it’s road conditions, untimed signal lights, multiple other issues or water leaks.
It’s been over two months now that there has been a water leak on Atlas Peak Road. I know the city knows about the leak because they have a sign up that tells us “The city knows about the leak”
Well then, fix it.
The sign has even been knocked down a couple of times and has been reset. Do we have that much water that we can afford to just let a leak go on and on and on I think not. Who is paying for this waste?
If any of us had a water leak and asked for forgiveness on our bill would we get it not. They would demand the money and if you were late to pay they would threaten to shut your water off and charge a penalty for not paying on time.
So the city has enough water they can just let the water run for months and months. If we have that much water that we can just let waste and waste and waste then lower our water rates.
I can now feel with my car that where the water runs into the gutter the road is giving way, so more cost to repair. We are paying for this unresponsiveness with our taxes. Please be better stewards.
John Davis
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked the city about the issues raised by the author. Spokesperson Jaina French sent the following response: "The City strives to minimize water loss from our distribution system and to fix main leaks as quickly as possible, but in this case we must sacrifice some water to ensure public safety. In mid-August, multiple water line breaks occurred in the Silverado Country Club area. City crews repaired them immediately to restore water service; however, a valve broke in the process and began to leak on Atlas Peak Road. Unfortunately, the valve’s location will force us to shut down the water feed from our treatment plants to the entire Silverado area to fix it. While there is a 2 million-gallon water tank that could feed the area, the City was very concerned about shutting down the line in the middle of this unprecedented wildfire season. Given that this is a very small leak, we chose to allow it to continue to avoid the potential of a significant disruption of water service to nearby customers. While we do not take water loss lightly, in this case we were faced with a risk decision and chose to ensure reliability of the water system during fire season. We will be scheduling the repair after Thanksgiving."
