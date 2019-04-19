Harry Price has left us, but his good works remain both in the brick and mortar of the Napa River Inn and other Napa buildings he loved and brought to life and in the hearts and minds of each of us who were deeply touched by his life.
If you ask anyone who ever met Harry to tell you a story about him, the story inevitably begins with the words “Harry helped me ...” Those stories would come from a salesperson at a local store, or a waiter, or hotel housekeeper, or the president of a bank, or the leader of a nonprofit, or an elected official or an ultra-wealthy local. Harry saw no social status when someone was in need.
Harry’s intellect and energy are exhibited in the Flood Control project, in bringing the Napa Valley Opera House back to life and in keeping the then vacant Copia from being converted to an office building, which allowed the CIA to come to Napa.
Harry put the Community Foundation of the Napa Valley on a path to move from a small nonprofit to a highly successful organization serving the entire community and he quietly saved hundreds of lives as a driving force behind Serenity Homes, which provides transitional housing for men and women struggling with addictions to find their path forward.
Harry was a dreamer who had the intelligence, savvy, unrelenting stamina and courage to make his dreams and our community aspirations come true.
Harry was funny, loving and courageous to the core.
Harry was there for everyone who stopped believing in themselves because Harry would be standing up for them, next to them and giving them the unconditional love they needed to believe in themselves.
Harry loved tackling the impossible and making eventual success look easier than it really was.
Harry was the tall visionary from the Panhandle of Texas who saw what Napa and its surrounding valley could become and quietly worked miracles to make it a reality, while always giving credit for success to others.
Harry was the best of Americans. The best of humanity. Harry’s legacy for all of us is to follow in his life’s work of being there for others; living a life of joy; believing that hard work, teamwork and diligence will bring good things to a larger community; while giving credit to others, laughing at life and yourself and, most important, never giving up.
If your life was touched by Harry, or if you just want to hear heartfelt words and be inspired by others who were, please join us in a Community Celebration of the Life of the Remarkable Harry Price.
Harry resisted accepting our praise while he was living … but he can’t keep us from doing it now.
Please join Harry’s Friends and admirers in a Celebration of his life on Sunday, April 28, beginning at 1 p.m. in the Margrit Mondavi Theatre on the Second Floor of the Napa Valley Opera House at 1030 Main St. in Napa.
Dorothy and John Salmon
Napa