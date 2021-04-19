Harvest Middle School is aging

Not being involved with any children in middle school at this time, I would like to enter a professional opinion on the controversy over Harvest Middle School. As an architect, I have some concerns about the campus structure.

The school was built in the 1950s. It was built out of a panel known as Stresscrete. Stresscrete was developed here in Napa by the Basalt Rock Company. Essentially it is a series of concrete blocks in a steel frame that has reinforcing rods through the blocks. These rods are then stretched, or stressed which makes the panel quite strong.

My concern is after 60 years of being under stress, what level of fatigue is the rebar suffering? Decades ago another building of this type, the Antioch High School gym, collapsed and fatigue was suspected.

I would be concerned about sending my grandchildren to Harvest. The county of Napa and the district should conduct structural tests about the safety of the buildings (The country because the Napa County Airport is also a Stresscrete building).

G. Jay Golik

Napa