Harvest Middle School needs immediate support

Harvest Middle School needs immediate support

Harvest Middle School needs immediate support. District leaders are taking swift action to recommend the closure of HMS, an established and essential neighborhood school. An emergency meeting was called at 3:15 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9. Teachers and staff were informed that the superintendent and district executive cabinet leaders are recommending closing HMS at the conclusion of this academic year. The recommendation to close Harvest is being presented at the next NVUSD Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Motives for this impromptu decision are suspect. Officials cited: the COVID recession, dwindling district-wide enrollment, and facility improvement costs. Why Harvest? Why hasn’t there been thoughtful, transparent, and inclusive consideration of the academic, social-emotional, programmatic, and community-level consequences of closing Harvest prior to this announcement?

Jenny Banta

Napa

