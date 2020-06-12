Has Queen of the Valley become part of the problem?

I am writing to elaborate on a recent article in the New York Times, dated May 25, entitled : "Wealthiest Hospitals Got Billions in Bailout for Struggling Health Providers."
Aside from the issue of inappropriate use of bailout funds, it clarifies that The Queen is part of a much larger problem in American healthcare, the emergence of multibillion-dollar "non-profit" healthcare giants.
The Queen is, in fact, a part of Providence/St Joseph Healthcare. Providence Health System is "one of the country's largest and richest hospital chains. It sits on $12 billion in cash which it invests and generates more than $1 billion in profits." Its investments include hedge funds and private equity firms. Providence itself runs "two venture capital funds."
Over the past few decades, struggling community hospitals have increasingly joined forces with national "non-profit" chains that emulate the predatory business practices of larger for-profit chains.
Profits have become the main motivation. Unprofitable but necessary services fall by the wayside. The public health and peoples lives suffer.
Many leaders in healthcare, government, and business are now waking up to the need for a national health plan with coverage for all. Please consider joining their ranks.
Dr. Andrew Janik
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked the Queen about the issues raised by the author. The hospital sent the following response:
"The New York Times recently ran an article about funding our parent organization, Providence St. Joseph Health, received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that does not provide a complete picture of the economic impact the virus has had on our organization.
"Like hospitals across the country, we are not immune to the challenges of these times. Responding to a pandemic requires resources to purchase additional supplies, add capacity and more. Additionally, we continued to pay our caregivers as normal through the end of April even if their services were reduced, which cost more than $500 million.
"To ensure we could accommodate a surge of patients and to comply with state orders, elective surgeries were postponed. Queen of the Valley saw a 75% decline in surgeries from March-early May. Essential surgeries have now safely resumed to avoid any continued delay of care.
"The financial impact has been significant and Providence St. Joseph Health hospitals received $509 million in CARES Act funding. This represents 0.8% of total CARES dollars distributed. When spread across our organization, the funding translates to an average of $10 million per hospital, on par with the amount received by the other hospitals. Queen of the Valley received less than that average.
"Regarding the article’s mention of venture funds, Providence St. Joseph Health invests in innovation because it is critical to healthcare transformation. Not-for-profit hospitals make very little money on patient care operations, with operating margins between 0 to 1%. Without investment income, we would have to make painful sacrifices around capital and operating costs.
"We take our not-for-profit status seriously. Because we care for every person who comes to us, regardless of their ability to pay, we are an important part of this region's social safety net. Last year in Northern California we provided more than $65 million in community benefit to the people we serve. The CARES Act funding helps us sustain our mission of caring for all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable."
