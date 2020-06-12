Has Queen of the Valley become part of the problem?

Dr. Andrew Janik

Napa

Editor's Note: The Register asked the Queen about the issues raised by the author. The hospital sent the following response:

"The New York Times recently ran an article about funding our parent organization, Providence St. Joseph Health, received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that does not provide a complete picture of the economic impact the virus has had on our organization.

"Like hospitals across the country, we are not immune to the challenges of these times. Responding to a pandemic requires resources to purchase additional supplies, add capacity and more. Additionally, we continued to pay our caregivers as normal through the end of April even if their services were reduced, which cost more than $500 million.

"To ensure we could accommodate a surge of patients and to comply with state orders, elective surgeries were postponed. Queen of the Valley saw a 75% decline in surgeries from March-early May. Essential surgeries have now safely resumed to avoid any continued delay of care.