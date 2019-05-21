Has the Napa Valley Unified School District committed a disservice to the Napa community? The answer is yes, and here are the reasons why.
I have been involved in a in-depth investigative research and fact-finding project in concern of the debacle that occurred in deciding the keeping or the abolishment of the Napa High School Indian symbol and logo.
In the process, the true nature of why our schools have mascots, symbols, logo’s and such for their school spirit crossed my mind. Entering my thoughts and asking myself why? To offer simply, it is a rite of passage, something that all of us enjoyed, loved or hated in our K through 12 experience.
So when I shake away the apparent grudge match between groups of supporters for the Napa Indian and those who are against, I come to the real conclusion, what is the role of the school district? As we can see, the district has many roles, yet our district building formerly Napa Union High School continues to maintain that emotional connection to the community as a school.
But now it houses the district offices. Is this an element that by its own existence creates the air of hierarchy (a system or organization in which people or groups are ranked one above the other according to status or authority?) With the community sufficing to the pecking order? I have been through the experience and can say confidently that has been my experience of being less than.
While the bureaucracy has evolved at the district, the symptom of “Michael’s Iron Law Of Oligarchy” has reared a ugly head too. And that can clearly be seen as I comb through the facts and findings of the Napa High Indian debacle. A new website has agreed to publish my findings at ournapahighindian.info. There you will find the facts of my first two investigative reports.
In those reports, we see that the superintendent and the board were acting on the information given to them from a small group of individuals who were not even aware of changes in their supported political reasons for wanting to change the mascot. And as well, the legal footing that they vocalized to the board in this matter changed too. The superintendent appears to have erroneously interpreted the California AB-30 Redskins Law and the Education sections, specifically 221.2.
Yet, you can read all the facts at the new page. The fiasco appears to be a scene from the "Caine Mutiny" with a specific bean counter handling ball bearings wanting to discuss strawberries.
I still ask what is the role of the executive branch, and primarily, the district? Simply, they are there to serve our children in the community with the hand of education extended. There was no accomplishment by the former superintendent and the board in reducing discrimination towards Native Americans.
For in choosing to not discriminate against a small group of Native Americans, they discriminated against a larger majority group of Native Americans that support a conservative use of Native American symbols and language with the positive actions of educating and developing positive role models for Native American children. The evidence will come to fruition in my report.
Thinking about all of this and seeing the Napa Indian alone in the entrance of the district building caused me to realize that the district has committed a disservice to the community. In as such, only the Napa Indian appears at the entrance to welcome all. Things change, yes, I thought to myself where is the Crusher symbol? American Canyon Wolves? Now the Grizzlies? The Knights? The Chiefs?
All of these symbols of the past and the present are the expression and attachment to our community. The board, as member Jose Hurtado has said, the Napa Indian will be removed. For me, that implies that the district will further distinguish itself as an autonomous element directing the community but not serving the community. It would be wonderful to walk in and see our historic education identified to the many generations of our community.
The Napa Indian should remain and the other symbols should join to mark our acceptance of a community that believes in diversity. That, in itself, is the call of true leadership and I say if our trusted servants so elected cannot fathom this diversity, show them the door in 2020.
Again, my investigative report continues to build, give it a read and educate yourself to this issue that so affected our community. However know that it is a national battle waging over cultural identity.
Dalton J. Piercey
Napa