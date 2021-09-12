Have respect for city and residents

I am writing regarding this year's BottleRock. This is the first time there has been a BottleRock since I moved downtown. As I walked home from work each night going down Third Street, I was surrounded by BottleRockers heading in the same direction.

While I am happy that our town is home to such an awesome event, what is not awesome is the lack of respect that the BottleRockers have for the homes of us residents.

Our beautiful Victorians and other homes were being used as bathrooms. People were sleeping in their cars parked in front of our house, displacing us and forcing us and our neighbors to either park several blocks away, or park somewhere we aren't allowed to.

These people were leaving ridiculous amounts of trash in front of our house that I eventually cleaned up myself.

Now, I'm all about jamming out and eating good food and enjoying life. What I'm not about is disrespecting our city and our residents. Is this normal?

Perhaps next BottleRock we could have police patrolling the downtown neighborhoods to ensure that people aren't camping in front of our houses or using our yards as toilets? And perhaps the city can either provide more trash cans on the streets for people to throw their trash away?