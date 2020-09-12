 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have unemployed people man polling stations

Have unemployed people man polling stations

{{featured_button_text}}

I recently read an article in another newspaper that stated that due to a lack of workers available to man the polling places in the approaching election there may be a need to close some balloting locations or have state employees take administrative leave (paid time off) to man these polling locations.

This seems like an excellent time to assist people who are forced onto the unemployment rolls. They are all possible sources for supplying the people needed to man the polling stations.

Richard Munk

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News