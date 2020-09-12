Have unemployed people man polling stations

I recently read an article in another newspaper that stated that due to a lack of workers available to man the polling places in the approaching election there may be a need to close some balloting locations or have state employees take administrative leave (paid time off) to man these polling locations.
This seems like an excellent time to assist people who are forced onto the unemployment rolls. They are all possible sources for supplying the people needed to man the polling stations.
Richard Munk
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!