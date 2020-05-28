× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Have we lost all common sense in regard to letting criminals out of jail with no bond required, all in the name of protecting those same criminals from possibly contracting COVID-19?

I can see a non-violent criminal being released with the promise he or she would appear in court when required. But hardened criminals, with guns, breaking into homes and stealing cars (to name just a few) are being arrested, and in a matter of hours, released with no bail. And the sad, most ridiculous thing is, a large number of them, just go out and commit another crime, sometimes in as little as 13 minutes.

Some have been arrested two, three and as many as five times.

I think most people should be protected from contracting the COVID-19 virus if possible, even non-violent criminals with one arrest. When these same criminals get arrested more than once, they should have to take their chances with the virus.

The system seems to be more concerned keeping criminals from getting the COVID-19 than they are about protecting innocent citizens from being harmed either physically or mentally from these same criminals.

Why can't they be required to wear an ankle monitor or go on house arrest, or does that happen only in the movies?