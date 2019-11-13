I am writing in response to “What has happened to the country I love?” (Sept. 29). It has been hijacked by the liberal progressive socialists masquerading as Democrats and the influence in our culture of Jehovah God. It's being silenced, and the news media is being driven by an agenda that does not support “Make America Great."
Have Political Puritans so soon forgotten "I did not have sex with that woman?”
Every time a new woman claimed sexual abuse, or rape, the first lady would say, "There is a right-wing conspiracy trying to bring down my husband."
In the Clinton era, the Democrats’ mantra was "His private life doesn't affect his private decisions. Stay out of our bedroom."
Have people who hate lying politicians forgotten, “My airplane had to dodge bullets as we were landing in Bosnia?” She later admitted she was lying, only she called it over-speaking.
How about the Benghazi fiasco where four Americans needlessly lost their lives because the administration said it was a reaction to a video?
Do I need to mention how she rigged the Democratic primary, so Bernie Sanders couldn't win the primary or when appearing before Congress, several of Hillary's answers were "I don't recall?"
What if she would have won the election, and two weeks later didn't recall having being elected? Was her mind bad, or was she lying, or both?
You have free articles remaining.
Does the public remember, "I didn't send classified e-mails over my private server?" How did she send them? She only had one server.
It is difficult to choose which has been her biggest over-speaking.
President Trump's mental abilities have always been a concern of the Political Puritans. For a starter, how about a president not knowing what the meaning of “is" is; and the secretary of the state and/or a candidate for president not knowing a (c in a circle) meant classified?
Mr. Ed Estin expressed concern about being in a constitutional crisis. Has he so soon forgotten a Democratic candidate saying "Hell, yes we are going to take your guns," or is that called preserving the second amendment of the constitution?
Since he is asking what has happened to the country he loved, I assume he is afraid that the Democrats are going to take away his methods of travel, cars, trains, planes, and end the bovine industry with no more methane (Farting Big Macs).
Many more things could be quoted that would cause Mr. Ed Estin to worry about what has happened, and maybe coming down the pike to the country he used to love. One thing I gathered from the letter was, he liked it better the way it used to be. I am sure if the press will print the news, instead of their agenda, our country will return to what it used to be, and people will respect and love it still.
David Turner
Napa