As we are at the two-year anniversary of the Atlas Peak fire, and the incredible chaos of losing our home is still on our minds, we want to mention one of our heroes who helped us through the aftermath of the disaster --California Highway Patrol officer Tracy Ross.
She went above and beyond the call of duty as she was manning the roadblock and patrolling the Monticello Road area of our former home.
As we were approaching our property on a daily basis, she would always be there with a big smile to help us in any way she could, whether it be food, water or masks to help protect us from the smoke, and, yes, we shared some hugs as well.
We will never be able to express in words how much it meant to us to see her there every day. Thank you, Tracy. We will never forget you.
Ib and Georgene Larsen
Napa