He gets paid this much for what?

So much of the funding that goes to schools to educate our kids actually goes to inflated administrator salaries. I'm sure that's not news to a lot of folks, but this is Ronald Kraft, the president of Napa College. He makes over $320,000 per year.

For what? What does he do? He isn't teaching classes, but a lot of the teachers at Napa College make less than $60,000 per year. The same for the administration staff. The Board of Trustees, of which Kraft is an employee, seem to decide the policies.

I went to Napa College for a few years, and have revisited the campus several times, and I have no idea what this man does. The only thing I can think of is drinking wine with other rich people and trying to talk them into public-private partnerships that extract money from the school and profit the rich -- this is a form of privatization that I have personally heard some trustees push as good policy.

This man gets paid five times what some of the educators and administrators make. Do you think that drinking wine with wine country oligarchs like Kathryn Hall, thrower of wine cave fundraisers, is five times as hard as being a teacher at the junior college level?

This man's salary is extracted from the teachers, who work a hell of a lot harder than he does. And to carry it farther, his salary is being extracted from our community, because satisfied teachers that feel appreciated and valued make better teachers.

#DefundRonaldKraft

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon

The Register asked Napa Valley College about the issues raised in this letter. Jennifer Baker, president of the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, sent the following response:

“While Mr. Kishineff did in fact attend classes at Napa Valley College (in 1993), this experience does not make him a knowledgeable or reliable source about Napa Valley College. His letter contains a great deal of disinformation that I would like to address.

“Firstly, Dr. Kraft does not make $320,000 per year, nor does he make five times more than any full-time faculty or administrator at Napa Valley College.

“Secondly, I would like to answer Mr. Kishineff’s question, ‘What does Dr. Ron Kraft do?’ In his role as superintendent/president, Dr. Kraft serves as the chief executive officer of Napa Valley College, which is equivalent to the CEO of a major corporation.

“The superintendent/president is responsible for bringing leadership, oversight and supervision to all areas of the college, including academic, administrative, financial and operational functions. Since Dr. Kraft will be retiring at the end of this year, the college community has recently updated the description of this highly complex position.

"If Napa Valley Register readers are interested in learning more, I recommend taking a look at our recruitment page which clearly articulates the responsibilities and skillsets required of the superintendent/president: napavalley.edu/nvcpressearch/

"Napa Valley College (NVC) serves a diverse community of students by providing a wide range of high-quality educational programs and comprehensive student services to help students succeed in their education, progress in the workplace, and engage in the civic and cultural life of our community. The college also stimulates the development and growth of the region through its educational, economic and workforce opportunities, community partnerships and services. NVC’s commitment to provide accessible, high-quality transfer and career technical educational opportunities defines our student-centered culture, is at the heart of every decision the college makes, and requires strong, effective, executive leadership, which is provided by the superintendent/president under the direction of the board of trustees.

"Finally, while the superintendent/president advocates for both public and private financial support for the college and serves as an advisor to the Napa Valley College Foundation (an independent nonprofit), Dr. Kraft does not throw wine cave fundraisers, nor, to my knowledge, has he ever met Kathryn Hall."