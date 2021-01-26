He shot himself in the foot on his way out the door. His last chance to salvage a shred of his reputation and he just couldn’t do it.

He might have left with his dignity more intact if he had:

1. Acknowledged the election was fair after 60-plus courts rejected his lawsuits and national and state election officials and recount verified there was no voter fraud.

2. Graciously congratulated Joe Biden.

3. Encouraged cabinet members and department heads to work with the incoming Biden transition team to assure continuity of governance.

4. Thanked his supporters and encouraged them to work within the system to make the changes they seek.

5. Maintained the tradition of welcoming the incoming first family to the White House.

6. Attended the Inauguration.

If there was ever doubt in anyone’s mind about his mental instability, this past month should have put that to rest. On the eve of his humiliating exit from the White House, I experienced a new feeling: pity. Along with more familiar feelings, of course.