Headline on COVID-19 article was misleading

Although I am cautiously optimistic that our county is headed in the right direction in terms of COVID-19 cases beginning to decrease once more, I feel your headline a few days ago was irresponsible ("Napa taken off monitoring list," Aug. 22).

The bulk of your page 1 article was actually devoted to major caveats about Napa being removed from the state's monitoring list, but the headline encourages our county to think we were in the clear.

We have had to work so diligently as a community to get back to a place where we are beginning to see a decline in cases again. We have had to educate ourselves and our neighbors and our colleagues on pandemic health and safety, and what we can all do to keep each other safe, all while trying hard to support our local businesses who still need our patronage.

Please do not undo this good work by implying that our work is done. This gives false expectations to thousands of us who would love to see life get at least a little bit back to normal.