Hats off to Tom Schrette for taking on Blue Shield to help a recent college graduate get back on his father’s health insurance plan (“Health Insurance Guys: Varsity Blues (Shield) for California college kid,” May 30).
This is a perfect example of the need for our country to convert to a single-payer health care system. Under such a system, the “portability” problem that Tom addressed simple wouldn’t exist. Instead, a single plan providing high-quality care will cover everyone in the U.S. regardless of who you are or where you live.
Doctors won’t have to waste their time deciphering multiple insurance company reimbursement forms because they will send their invoices to the government. Business owners will spent their time running their businesses instead of searching for an affordable plan to cover their employees. Labor unions won’t have to strike over the issue of health care costs.
And what exactly will be the cost of a single-payer system? As shown by Canada and virtually all other industrialized countries, it will be half the cost of what we now pay for in the U.S.
How is that possible? Simply because health care dollars will be spent to keep healthy people healthy or help sick people get well. No money will wasted on outrageous insurance company CEO salaries, high-priced lobbyists, or those annoying television drug ads.
The time for single payer health care is now.
Paul Gridley
Napa