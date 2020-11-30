Health education is important

Regarding the debate about requiring health education for ninth graders at NVUSD. While I support Mr. DeNatale's position that students need arts education, at the very least to gain access to their innate creativity, I disagree that a health education class creates an inequity.
Why does health education have to be a ninth-grade-only class? If it is such a difficult class to add to the freshman year, why not move it to the 10th-grade year and make it a mandatory class for that year?
Health education is equally as important as the arts because students need to know not only how their own bodies work, but also what warning signs to look for in instances of domestic or emotional abuse, how to protect themselves from peer pressure and in these days of COVID-19, why the practices we have in place are so important.
It remains a mystery to me that the school board fails to understand that parents who must work two jobs may be too tired, burned out, or just not at home to help their kids learn these basic lessons. Worse some parents may not have learned the lessons themselves, so how can they teach what they themselves don't know?
I had the privilege of having health education and home economics (yes, I know I'm dating myself here) - both of these classes taught me invaluable lessons. Lessons like, what to do if I burned myself, how to give first aid, how to call and when to call 9-1-1, how to select ripe fruits and vegetables at the store and even how to set a basic budget. How many of you can say the same?
Karen Stone
Napa
