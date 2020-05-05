Health orders aren’t written for one business
The owners of a local gallery have let us all know that they will be available for arrest starting this week (“Going back to work, no matter what,” April 28) for the proposed crime of re-opening their store to walk-in customers (in defiance of Napa County’s shelter-at-home order).
They stake their dedication to this dubious plan by baiting public officials with boasts about being prepared to “risk fines, arrest or jail” and take the fight “up to the Supreme Court, if necessary,” while calling on other businesses to join them.
First, I’m sure the police and our district attorneys (and let’s not forget the Supreme Court) are grateful for the public heads-up. But I have my doubts that anyone will be coming to arrest them, partly because this is a petty attention grab and publicizing it with an arrest would probably only bolster their cause by making martyrs of them.
But mostly because public safety officers are just regular people, and everyday people don’t want to punish each other for trying to save a business, however misguided the attempt.
What our public safety officers do want to be doing, and are doing, is working like crazy to keep their community safe from this new threat, and all the usual ones as well. They’re working in Napa’s Emergency Operations Center, responding to calls and along with a lot of other dedicated public servants, they are busy keeping this community running for all of us.
And if I had a guess, I’d say the Supreme Court is probably doing stuff too.
In addition to threatening a deliberate drain on scarce public resources in a time of unprecedented crisis, these disgruntled proprietors employed a refrain that’s been popular lately with people who are in favor of reopening the economy – against the advice of public health officials, doctors and nurses, epidemiologists and the overwhelming majority of scientists in the world across every field of study – which is that this is a matter of personal freedom. That a citizen has the right to risk their own infection and death from COVID-19 by going out in the world whenever they want to.
There’s a critical misconception here about what the shelter order is about. Following this order is not about protecting oneself from the risk of infection, it’s about protecting other people from you, the asymptomatic citizen walking around in our community, blithely spreading infection. We must not forget (or ignore) that health orders aren’t written for one business, or one industry, they’re written for the entire community, and they reflect the contract that we hold with each other.
The bottom line is, no one among us has the right to be a voluntary disease carrier in the community and to endanger the rest of the population. And intentionally disregarding orders that are in place to protect our neighbors from illness and death is not only the selfish act of a bad citizen, but also guarantees that this neighbor at least is unlikely to ever patronize the gallery in question.
Kate Moon
Napa
