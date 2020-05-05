And if I had a guess, I’d say the Supreme Court is probably doing stuff too.

In addition to threatening a deliberate drain on scarce public resources in a time of unprecedented crisis, these disgruntled proprietors employed a refrain that’s been popular lately with people who are in favor of reopening the economy – against the advice of public health officials, doctors and nurses, epidemiologists and the overwhelming majority of scientists in the world across every field of study – which is that this is a matter of personal freedom. That a citizen has the right to risk their own infection and death from COVID-19 by going out in the world whenever they want to.

There’s a critical misconception here about what the shelter order is about. Following this order is not about protecting oneself from the risk of infection, it’s about protecting other people from you, the asymptomatic citizen walking around in our community, blithely spreading infection. We must not forget (or ignore) that health orders aren’t written for one business, or one industry, they’re written for the entire community, and they reflect the contract that we hold with each other.