Hear us, the unsung heroes of live entertainment

From the head honcho local promoter, to the venue cleaning staff, to the band themselves, and to the person who sold you that sweet T-shirt.

We all have an important role to play.

Without us, there is no show.

We are the crew.

And this just barely touched the surface of the dozens of key roles involved for the hundreds of thousands of people whose lives just flipped upside down.

We are some of the people who play a key role in making your dream show come true, and you never even knew we were there.

You are the people who need us to bring you the experience of a lifetime. Whether it’s a live show, theater, Comic Con, a convention for people who love unicorns (that needs to be a thing separate to Comic Con…just expressing dreams here), wrestling, football (American and European), your favorite festival (no matter the size), traveling carnivals, the opera, drag shows… if it’s live and you are going to be entertained, we are behind it.

We need you as much as you need us.

And right now, those of us behind bringing you the shows, are hurting.