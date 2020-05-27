Hear us, the unsung heroes of live entertainment

We are the touring crew: Production managers, tour managers, merchandise managers, accountants, lighting designers, pyro technicians, videographers, FOH engineers, monitor engineers, guitar techs, drum techs, keyboard techs, carpenters, riggers, props managers, wardrobe managers, truck drivers, bus drivers, caterers, head of security, body guards, musicians, athletes, wrestlers, actors, etc.
We are the local crew: Production managers, promoters, accountants, stage hands, riggers, caterers, backstage managers, steel workers, specialty techs that you need there by law to run your fire, lasers and cannons, house technicians, local provider technicians, venue managers, venue staff, runners, security, the tent providers, food trucks, etc.
We are the organization crew: Managers, booking agents, festival owners and operators, bus companies, backline companies, sound companies, lighting companies, trucking companies, shipping companies, travel agencies, ticketing agents, etc.
We are the people who need all of you because you need us: Screen and merchandise printing companies, backdrop providers, artists, graphics designers, live music journalists, photographers, venue owners, etc.
We are the people you wouldn’t think are affected by the loss of live events, but are: Restaurants, taxi drivers, bars, airlines, trains, buses, hotels, hosting cities, food and beverage suppliers, shipping companies, etc. and the hundreds of thousands of staff members involved in all of these things.
From the head honcho local promoter, to the venue cleaning staff, to the band themselves, and to the person who sold you that sweet T-shirt.
We all have an important role to play.
Without us, there is no show.
We are the crew.
And this just barely touched the surface of the dozens of key roles involved for the hundreds of thousands of people whose lives just flipped upside down.
We are some of the people who play a key role in making your dream show come true, and you never even knew we were there.
You are the people who need us to bring you the experience of a lifetime. Whether it’s a live show, theater, Comic Con, a convention for people who love unicorns (that needs to be a thing separate to Comic Con…just expressing dreams here), wrestling, football (American and European), your favorite festival (no matter the size), traveling carnivals, the opera, drag shows… if it’s live and you are going to be entertained, we are behind it.
We need you as much as you need us.
And right now, those of us behind bringing you the shows, are hurting.
Please watch this and spread the word. This is strictly from the U.S. market perspective. The rest of the world is suffering equally as hard.
We were the first to close.
We will be the last to open.
We need help, and we need you to use your voices to let the world know about it.
Anthony Phillips
American Canyon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.