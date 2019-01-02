On Dec. 15, 2018 at the St. Helena Catholic School gym, 22 volunteers under the joint leadership of the UpValley Family Centers and the St. Vincent de Paul ministry from St. Helena Catholic Church, distributed “baskets” of toys, groceries, a turkey, and fresh produce to 145 families.
This represents 588 individuals in St. Helena and our surrounding communities of Deer Park, Angwin, Rutherford and Pope Valley. Others who made this effort possible are: Boy Scouts, Troop 1; The National Wild Turkey Federation, Napa Valley Chapter; John Sorensen’s Catering; St. Helena High School Students; St. Helena Fire Department; Steves Hardware; St. Helena Presbyterian Church; Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital.
As with most volunteer efforts like this one, all had a good time.
This local program was part of the larger Napa County Holiday Assistance Program made possible by many community partners, including: Queen of the Valley hospital; Napa Valley Can Do; Toys for Tots; Community Action of Napa Valley, Family Resource Center; Catholic Charities; Salvation Army; many local churches, fire stations, banks, and businesses. Val Aguirre most ably coordinated this huge program of assistance to our friends and neighbors.
When you took an ornament from a Love Tree or purchased toys and placed in the bins throughout the county, you helped to fulfill a family’s needs at Christmas.
On behalf of the recipients of your charity, many heartfelt thanks.
Joanne Hatch
Napa