Hello, Bobbleheads

Many drivers use a cellphone now. Eyes to road then phone, phone to road, road to phone. Voila: The Human Bobblehead!

A cellphone is one of many driving distractions. Drivers know it is wrong to handle a phone when driving, but they get away with it. One day they will not.

As a teenager in the early 1990s, warnings about drunken driving were given. Unfortunately, a drunken driver hit me when I was 16. My gait, hearing and speech are damaged.

Cellphones were far from reality then. Now, drivers use cellphones to communicate, text, and/or play games. This is a common practice today.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports texting while driving is six times more dangerous than drunken driving. Warnings about cellphones are needed now.

Prom and spring/summer festivities are coming. Cellphone usage while driving or driving drunk can ruin these days.

While driving, your phone rings. Your friend texted, “Are you on Highway 29?”

Is a ticket, crash, or even death coming because of your pointless desire to answer your friend while driving?

Keep in mind, teenagers are not the only ones distracted by the phone: Adults are too.