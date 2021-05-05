Help Cameo Cinema celebrate her birthday

Happy birthday, Cameo Cinema!

On Saturday, May 15, our Cameo Cinema will celebrate her 108th birthday. A sparkling new paint job and stunning new carpet have the old gal looking good; but what really keeps her young are the smiles, laughter and tears of her patrons.

Almost everyone in town has a favorite Cameo moment - whether it’s participating in a science experiment, dressing up for an Oscar party or themed movie like “Downton Abbey” or “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” watching the delight in students’ eyes when seeing films they made debut on the large screen, or just a special time enjoying a good flick with great friends and family.

We invite you to make new memories with us at the Cameo starting with a special birthday celebration. Join us on May 15 for another unique Cameo “first,” combining a delightful film with a sensory experience that will be both entertaining and educational. Details are posted on the Cameo website and promoted through social media. Be sure to purchase your tickets soon as we can only accommodate 70 guests due to COVID restrictions.