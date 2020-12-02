Help fire victims celebrate Christmas

Five years ago our family home was destroyed in a fire in Deer Park. The outreach we received from friends and neighbors was overwhelming and when asked what was needed, it was initially hard to respond.

However, as the holidays arrived, we suddenly realized that we had no Christmas ornaments with which to decorate our tree. Therefore, I decided to ask friends and family to share an ornament with us that spoke to us, from our favorite sports teams to something made by their children.

That small ask resulted in a myriad of ornaments descending like snowflakes. And now our Christmas tree is filled with handmade and thoughtfully purchased decorations that we truly treasure.

In times like these, it's imperative that we pull together as a community to assist the fire victims in need. Therefore, we truly appreciate your generosity as we hope to organize a Winter Wonderland for those that have lost their treasures in the recent fires.

Nimbus Arts, in collaboration with the Howell Mountain Vintners and Growers Association, will be starting out by donating and assembling 100 ornament-making kits for families in need. Our community may select from a variety of do-it-yourself ornament kits, each including everything you need to make a charming, artfully designed holiday ornament for your home.