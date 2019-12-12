The Kiwanis Club of Napa will be holding its 34th annual Crab Feed fundraiser extravaganza this Feb. 1 at Chardonnay Hall. This event sells out pretty much every year and is Napa's original Crab Feed that serves unlimited fresh crab, delicious penne pasta, wine with your meal, salad and dessert.
The feed also provides a no-host bar, a DJ with dancing, a large selection of silent auction goodies, raffle prizes and lots more.
No one in Napa County has helped build more playgrounds than Jim Roberts.
If you are not familiar with the Kiwanis Club of Napa, it is one of the largest service organizations in the region that has built 74 playgrounds (and counting) around Napa Valley, provides scholarships to our graduating high school seniors, provides grants to many of our local women and children service program providers and much more.
Dozens of volunteers pitched in to help update and rebuild Napa's Playground Fantástico on Saturday.
All of the work that the club does is supported by its club members who volunteer thousands of hours of their time to make Napa Valley a better place to live. The Crab Feed is the single-largest source of funds to back these efforts and by attending the Kiwanis Club of Napa's Crab Feed you not only have a great evening but help support good in our community.
Early Bird tickets are on sale now for just $85 each until Dec. 31. After that, the price will increase to $95 each for any that remain available. Readers can go to the Kiwanis Club of Napa website at kiwanisclubofnapa.org or they can call me at (707) 738-2930 for more information. See you there.
Rich Jacobson
