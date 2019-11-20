I am writing this letter to promote awareness to this year’s Napa County Family and Foster Care program for the Giving Tree. Our goal is to support and provide all the children in foster care with gifts and support.
This is much appreciated both by the child and the foster parent and it such an amazing feeling Christmas morning to know there is a child opening your gift with the biggest smile on their face, enjoying their day to the fullest.
A proud supporter of this event is New Life Auto Salon, a local Napa business has had the honor of supporting this program for multiple years.
Learn more about this Napa County Family & Foster Christmas program and how you might be able to help by contacting me and New Life Auto Salon at (707) 254-0227. I will get you all the details.
Pick-up and drop-off locations are:
--c/o Charissa Welch at New Life Auto World, Inc., 2601 Solano Ave. (707) 226-1720 and 684 Lincoln Ave. (707) 254-0227.
--c/o Murray at CSI Paint, 257 Walnut St. (707) 255-5489.
--c/o Renée Fannin at Lynn & Darla Supported Living Services, 101 S. Coombs St., Suite B. (707) 287-4465.
Charissa “CeCe” Welch
Napa